Santos Limited (SSLZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 3rd

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of SSLZY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

