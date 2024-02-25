Sapiens International Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sapiens International in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

