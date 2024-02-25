Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $257.87 and last traded at $251.10. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

Schindler Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average of $218.96.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

