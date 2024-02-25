Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,289 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

