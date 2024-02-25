Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.83.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$41.18 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

