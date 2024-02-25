Scotiabank Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.83.

Shares of STLC opened at C$41.18 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

