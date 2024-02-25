Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.45.

Seagen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

