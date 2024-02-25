Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

