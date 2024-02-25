Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

