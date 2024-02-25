Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SM Energy’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.43. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

