Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $174.32

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 174.32 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.22), with a volume of 121199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.22).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £675.71 million, a PE ratio of 239.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Insider Transactions at Serica Energy

In other news, insider Sian Lloyd purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £3,953.18 ($4,977.56). In other news, insider Sian Lloyd purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £3,953.18 ($4,977.56). Also, insider David Latin bought 117,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £215,749.20 ($271,656.01). Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

