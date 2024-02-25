SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SFL by 1,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 845,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 795,428 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Trading Up 1.1 %

SFL stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.65. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

SFL Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.