Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

