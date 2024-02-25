SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of SIGA Technologies worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 753.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

