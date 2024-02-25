Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $24.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 545,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,894 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

