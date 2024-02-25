Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 2,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

