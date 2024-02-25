Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Sino Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $5.47 on Friday. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

