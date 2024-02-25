SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $57.14 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

