Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,120 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

