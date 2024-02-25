Smith & Nephew (SNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $28.88 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 137,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 103.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 510,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.