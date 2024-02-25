Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Snowflake worth $287,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $9,731,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 62.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 49.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $229.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

