SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $67.35 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

