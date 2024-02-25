Solid Power (SLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $280.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $296,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,164.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 237,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 245,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

