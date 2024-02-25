SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 10.75% of SoundThinking worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

SoundThinking Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $16.95 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

