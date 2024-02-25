SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,016 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.69% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

