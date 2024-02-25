SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $43,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

