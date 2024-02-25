SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,474 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $51,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

