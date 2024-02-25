SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $42,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

