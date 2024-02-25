SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

