Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 20,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 38,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

