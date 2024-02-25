SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of SPS Commerce worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,182 shares of company stock worth $14,595,779 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

