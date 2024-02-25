Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.