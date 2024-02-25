Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 932.57 ($11.74).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Trading Up 4.9 %

About Standard Chartered

STAN stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 668.90.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.