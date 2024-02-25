Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on May 17th

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 635 ($8.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 668.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 932.57 ($11.74).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

