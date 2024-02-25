Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $21.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

