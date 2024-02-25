Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $127.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.