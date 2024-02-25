Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,507 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Steel Dynamics worth $217,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

