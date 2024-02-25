Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Steelcase worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 106.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 74,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 175.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

