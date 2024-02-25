Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.63

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 375379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 58,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

