Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,937 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $27,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

