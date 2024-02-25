Stifel Financial Corp Buys 63,353 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,353 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

