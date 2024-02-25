Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $97.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

