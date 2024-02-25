Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $263.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $267.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

