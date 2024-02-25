Stifel Financial Corp Has $28.87 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Nordson worth $28,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.1 %

Nordson stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

