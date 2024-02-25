Stifel Financial Corp Has $28.89 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $28,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

