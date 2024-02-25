Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.45 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $33,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Up 0.8 %

KR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

