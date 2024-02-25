Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

