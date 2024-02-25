Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 39,031 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

