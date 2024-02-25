Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.