Stifel Nicolaus Cuts HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$4.35

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.35 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
